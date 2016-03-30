Watch how to download trading robots for free
Real author:
Mohammad Soubra
- Commodity Channel Index or CCI is a great indicator in financial markets (forex too).
- it is used here as an example only for coders (not a profitable EA).
- it depends on the typical price of CCI to open buy/sell orders as below conditions:
double CCI_Typical_Curr=iCCI(NULL,0,CCIPeriod,PRICE_TYPICAL,0); double CCI_Typical_Prev=iCCI(NULL,0,CCIPeriod,PRICE_TYPICAL,1); // Here is the open buy rule if((CCI_Typical_Prev<-90) && CCI_Typical_Curr>-80) // Here is the open Sell rule if((CCI_Typical_Prev>90) && (CCI_Typical_Curr<80))
- with some fantastic entries as in the following:
input string separator1="--------------- TRADES OPTIONS ---------------";//TRADING INPUTS >> >> >> >> input int TradesDuplicator=3;//Trades Duplicator input double Lots=0.03;//Fixed Lot Size input int MagicNumber=1982;//Trades ID input double StopLoss=50;//Stop Loss input double TakeProfit=200;//Take Profit input int TrailingStop=50;//Trailing Stop input int Slippage=3; input string separator2="--------------- CCI OPTIONS ---------------";//CCI INPUTS >> >> >> >> input int CCIPeriod=9;//CCI Period input string separator3="--------------- ON CHART COLORS ---------------";//TRADES ARROW COLOR >> >> >> >> input color BuyArrowOpen=clrBlue;//Buy Arrow Color input color SellArrowOpen=clrRed;//Sell Arrow Color input color ModificationArrow=clrWhite;//Modified Trades Arrow Color
Recommendations:
- This is just an example for this community library, not for trading.
- Feel free to update/modify the code by me, yourself or even a 3rd party coder...
- Take Care!
