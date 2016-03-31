Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
EA Hedge Average - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 46879
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
EA is made using the Hedge Average function.
Trigger order is made not based on the candle value, but the order is made by using the Moving Average indicator, so when candle is moving and going across the Moving Average indicator, there will be an order.
Hedge order will occur, when there is a cross in the succession candle on previous orders that are detected by the Moving Average indicator, so it will create a new order that is different from previous orders.In order triggers the order that I have explained above can happen, it is necessary to add filters as below.
if( totalorder(0)<Max_order && Trade_buy && signal==1 && wt!=Time[0] ){ticketb = OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,NR(Lots),Ask,3,slb, tpb,Name_EA,Magic,0,Blue); if(ticketb>0) wt=Time[0]; } if( totalorder(1)<Max_order && Trade_sell && signal==2 && wk!=Time[0]) {tickets = OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,NR(Lots),Bid,3,sls, tps,Name_EA,Magic,0,Red); if(tickets>0) wk=Time[0]; }
Expert input:
- Name_EA = "Hedge Average"
- Trade_buy= true
- Trade_sell= true
- Start_Hour= 6
- End_ Hour= 20
- Tp_in_Money= true
- TP_in_money= 2
- TP= 100
- SL= 100
- Max_order= 10
- Lots= 0.1
- TrailingStop_= true
- TrailingStop= 20
- Magic= 76
- Period_1 = 4
- Period _2 = 4
Example of the EA:
Show multi timeframe Moving Average on one chart.Example of Commodity Channel Index Automated
Expert Advisor based on Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator.
This indicator will write value degrees of the lastest position of Price / MA / WPR / RSI / Stochastic at the current Timeframes.Alligator Signal
Buy and Sell arrows for Alligator signals.