Experts

Auto Trade (RSI) - expert for MetaTrader 4

Khurram Mustafa
Published by:
Khurram Mustafa
Views:
28757
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
Real author:

Khurram Mustafa

  • Based On : RSI
  • Time Frame : ALL (But I tried it on M15)
  • Logic : Above 50 Buy & Below 50 Sell
  • Other Options:
  • Selection Of Buy Sell
  • Signal For Close
  • Auto Lot Control
  • One time One Position.

Auto Trade (RSI)

Recommendations:

  • Remember, in any case of loss I am not responsible.
  • I recommend to False Auto Lot Option because of increase in lots.
  • First test on demo account.
  • Please teach if you want to teach me. Thank You with respect.
