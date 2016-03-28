Watch how to download trading robots for free
Auto Trade (RSI) - expert for MetaTrader 4
Khurram Mustafa
28757
Real author:
Khurram Mustafa
- Based On : RSI
- Time Frame : ALL (But I tried it on M15)
- Logic : Above 50 Buy & Below 50 Sell
- Other Options:
- Selection Of Buy Sell
- Signal For Close
- Auto Lot Control
- One time One Position.
Recommendations:
- Remember, in any case of loss I am not responsible.
- I recommend to False Auto Lot Option because of increase in lots.
- First test on demo account.
- Please teach if you want to teach me. Thank You with respect.
RSI Monitor
Institutional-grade MTF RSI Dashboard v2.0. Re-engineered for 2025 with Zero-Lag engine, Divergence detection, and Multi-TF Confluence. Architecturally reviewed by Opus 4.5 for maximum reliability1 Click Button To Close All Open and Pending Orders V03
Click "Close All" button to close all your open & pending orders at once.
Harami MA RSI MACD
Harami slightly modified.Example of Commodity Channel Index Automated
Expert Advisor based on Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator.