Harami MA RSI MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 31559
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
I added a Candle to the Harami Pattern, the results in trend direction are convincing.
default-settings = "Harami" only
- MA and RSI and MACD are for experimental use
- all filters can be used alone or combined
- best results each for its own
- Timeframes: all
Input parameters
- barsToProcess=5000 - the number of periods of the chart, that are involved, if you use a M15 chart, one day only - 200 should be enough
- Alert_On - to get the alert on your screen
- MA_filter=false - false= the MA-settings are not active // true= the MA-settings are working
- RSI_filter=false - false= the RSI-settings are not active // true= the RSI-settings are working
- MACD_filter=false - false= the MACD-settings are not active // true= the MACD-settings are working
- One_Candle_before=false - false= the last candle before the pattern is not involved // true= the last candle before the pattern is involved and must have the same direction as the first pattern-candle
- Trend_MA=12
- MA_shift=0
- MA_Mode=Exponential
- MA_price=High price
- RSI_Period=5
- RSI_upper_level=70
- RSI_lower_level=30
- MACD_fast_EMA=12
- MACD_slow_EMA=26
- MACD_SMA=9
