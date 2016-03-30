Watch how to download trading robots for free
Multi TimeFrame MovingAverages - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Show multi timeframe Moving Average on one chart.
Input parameters:
- InpMinTimeFrame — Min TimeFrame
- InpMiddleTimeFrame — Middle TimeFrame
- InpMaxTimeFrame — Max TimeFrame
- InpMAPeriod — averaging period
- InpMAShif — horizontal shift
- InpMAMethod — smoothing type
- InpAppliedPrice — type of price or handle
- InpShowMin — Show Min
- InpShowMiddle — Show Middle
- InpShowMax — Show Max
2016-04-01 Update
