Indicators

Multi TimeFrame MovingAverages - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Xuefei Xiong
Views:
30618
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
Show multi timeframe Moving Average on one chart.

Input parameters:

  • InpMinTimeFrame — Min TimeFrame
  • InpMiddleTimeFrame — Middle TimeFrame
  • InpMaxTimeFrame — Max TimeFrame
  • InpMAPeriod — averaging period
  • InpMAShif — horizontal shift
  • InpMAMethod — smoothing type
  • InpAppliedPrice — type of price or handle
  • InpShowMin — Show Min
  • InpShowMiddle — Show Middle
  • InpShowMax — Show Max

2016-04-01 Update

Fix Refreshed All Time Forum

Multi TimeFrame MA

