Indicators

PChannel3_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
3219
(13)
PChannel3.mq5 (7.16 KB) view
PChannel3_HTF.mq5 (11.59 KB) view
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

PChannel3 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires PChannel3.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. PChannel3_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15206

PChannel_HTF PChannel_HTF

PChannel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Separators Separators

Adds period separators to your window, at a time of your choice.

PChannel3Cloud_HTF PChannel3Cloud_HTF

PChannel3Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Exp_StepMA_NRTR Exp_StepMA_NRTR

Trading system based on StepMA_NRTR indicator signals.