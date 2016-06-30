CodeBaseSections
Exp_StepMA_NRTR - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Trading system based on StepMA_NRTR indicator signals. A signal is formed at the close of a bar if a color point of the indicator has appeared.

The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file StepMA_NRTR.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for 2015 at EURUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15237

