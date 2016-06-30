CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

PChannel_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3511
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
PChannel.mq5 (5.86 KB) view
pchannel_htf.mq5 (10.6 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

PChannel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires PChannel.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. PChannel_HTF

Fig.1. PChannel_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15194

Separators Separators

Adds period separators to your window, at a time of your choice.

Trends Accumulator Trends Accumulator

Accumulator of price movements. Defines the start and the end of a trend.

PChannel3_HTF PChannel3_HTF

PChannel3 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

PChannel3Cloud_HTF PChannel3Cloud_HTF

PChannel3Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.