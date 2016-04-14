Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ColorXMA_Ishimoku_StDev_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3795
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The ColorXMA_Ishimoku_StDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires ColorXMA_Ishimoku_StDev.mq5 indicator file. Add it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The ColorXMA_Ishimoku_StDev_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15144
The ColorXdinMA_StDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.ColorJ2JMAStDev_HTF
The ColorJ2JMAStDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
The ColorZeroLAG_MA_StDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.ColorZerolagX10MA_StDev_HTF
The ColorZerolagX10MA_StDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.