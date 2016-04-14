CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorZerolagX10MA_StDev_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3670
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The ColorZerolagX10MA_StDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ColorZerolagX10MA_StDev.mq5 indicator file. Add it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagX10MA_StDev_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagX10MA_StDev_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15146

ColorZeroLAG_MA_StDev_HTF ColorZeroLAG_MA_StDev_HTF

The ColorZeroLAG_MA_StDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

ColorXMA_Ishimoku_StDev_HTF ColorXMA_Ishimoku_StDev_HTF

The ColorXMA_Ishimoku_StDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

FineTuningMA_StDev_HTF FineTuningMA_StDev_HTF

The FineTuningMA_StDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Gaus_MA_StDev_HTF Gaus_MA_StDev_HTF

The Gaus_MA_StDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.