XMA_KLx7_Cloud_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3399
(19)
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
xma_klx7_cloud.mq5 (16.51 KB) view
xma_klx7_cloud_htf.mq5 (15.36 KB) view
The XMA_KLx7_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires XMA_KLx7_Cloud.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The XMA_KLx7_Cloud_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15079

XMA_KLx7_Cloud XMA_KLx7_Cloud

Three Keltner channels based on one moving average, drawn as a colored cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels.

XMA_BBx7_Cloud_Digit_HTF XMA_BBx7_Cloud_Digit_HTF

The XMA_BBx7_Cloud_Digit indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

True_Range_Bands True_Range_Bands

An alternative to the Bollinger Bands® indicator using Average True Range.

CCI_Chart_HTF CCI_Chart_HTF

The CCI_Chart indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.