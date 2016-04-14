CodeBaseSections
Indicators

XMA_BBx7_Cloud_Digit_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3063
(14)
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
xma_bbx7_cloud_digit.mq5 (17.18 KB) view
xma_bbx7_cloud_digit_htf.mq5 (15.37 KB) view
MQL5 Freelance

The XMA_BBx7_Cloud_Digit indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires XMA_BBx7_Cloud_Digit.mq5 indicator file. Add it to<terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The XMA_BBx7_Cloud_Digit_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15073

