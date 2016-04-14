Join our fan page
XMA_BBx7_Cloud_Digit_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The XMA_BBx7_Cloud_Digit indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires XMA_BBx7_Cloud_Digit.mq5 indicator file. Add it to<terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The XMA_BBx7_Cloud_Digit_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15073
Three Bollinger Bands channels based on one moving average, drawn as a colored cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels and the possibility to round Bollinger levels up to a required number of digits.Ichimoku_HTF
