d_XMA_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
d_xma.mq5 (9.21 KB) view
d_xma_htf.mq5 (10.83 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP
The d_XMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires d_XMA.mq5 indicator file. Add it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The d_XMA_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15011

