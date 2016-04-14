CodeBaseSections
CCI_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
4696
(13)
The classical Commodity Channel Index indicator implemented as a histogram with a color indication of entering the overbought and oversold areas.

Fig.1. The CCI_Histogram indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14974

RVI_Histogram_HTF RVI_Histogram_HTF

The RVI_Histogram oscillator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Exp_RVI_Histogram Exp_RVI_Histogram

A trading system based on the signals of the RVI_Histogram indicator.

RSI_Histogram_HTF RSI_Histogram_HTF

The RSI_Histogram oscillator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

WPR_Histogram_HTF WPR_Histogram_HTF

The WPR_Histogram oscillator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.