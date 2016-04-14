Watch how to download trading robots for free
CCI_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The classical Commodity Channel Index indicator implemented as a histogram with a color indication of entering the overbought and oversold areas.
Fig.1. The CCI_Histogram indicator
RVI_Histogram_HTF
The RVI_Histogram oscillator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.Exp_RVI_Histogram
A trading system based on the signals of the RVI_Histogram indicator.
RSI_Histogram_HTF
The RSI_Histogram oscillator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.WPR_Histogram_HTF
The WPR_Histogram oscillator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.