Click "Close All" button to close all your open positions at current attached chart.

Select CloseOnlyManualTrades = true to close only manual trades.

Select CloseOnlyManualTrades = false to close manual trades and/or other trades opened by an Expert Advisor.





This new version doesn't contain the code written below that previous versions had which may cause an infinite loop .

if (checkOrderClose== false ) continue ;

but instead brings an error control system to prevent an infinite loop while still closing all trades.