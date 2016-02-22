CodeBaseSections
Experts

1 Click To Close All Open Positions at Current Attached Chart - expert for MetaTrader 4

grandaevus | English Русский
Views:
21978
Rating:
(30)
Published:
Updated:
Published:
Updated:

Click "Close All" button to close all your open positions at current attached chart.

Select CloseOnlyManualTrades = true to close only manual trades.

Select CloseOnlyManualTrades = false to close manual trades and/or other trades opened by an Expert Advisor.


This new version doesn't contain the code written below that previous versions had which may cause an infinite loop .

if(checkOrderClose==false) continue;

but instead brings an error control system to prevent an infinite loop while still closing all trades.

if(checkOrderClose == false)
         {
         int errorCode = GetLastError();
         
         if (errorCode == 1 || errorCode == 2 || errorCode == 5 || errorCode == 6 || errorCode == 64 || errorCode == 65 || errorCode == 132 || errorCode == 133 || errorCode == 139) break;
         else continue;        
         } 


