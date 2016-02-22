Join our fan page
1 Click To Close All Open Positions at Current Attached Chart - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 21978
-
Click "Close All" button to close all your open positions at current attached chart.
Select CloseOnlyManualTrades = true to close only manual trades.
Select CloseOnlyManualTrades = false to close manual trades and/or other trades opened by an Expert Advisor.
This new version doesn't contain the code written below that previous versions had which may cause an infinite loop .
if(checkOrderClose==false) continue;
but instead brings an error control system to prevent an infinite loop while still closing all trades.
if(checkOrderClose == false) { int errorCode = GetLastError(); if (errorCode == 1 || errorCode == 2 || errorCode == 5 || errorCode == 6 || errorCode == 64 || errorCode == 65 || errorCode == 132 || errorCode == 133 || errorCode == 139) break; else continue; }
