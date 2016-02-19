Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Simple Multiple Timeframe Moving Average - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 18972
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Forest Kirschbaum
Multiple Timeframe Moving Average. It is set to look at H4 and H1 time frames. This code is for anyone who wants to use a different timeframe than on the current window.
Recommendations:
- Do not use this for trading, except on demo accounts.
- Use this to find the value of an indicator on a time frame other than on the present window.
- For testing purposes, set to H1 timeframe.
Note, the present timeframe is excluded, meaning that in trend reversals, there should be losses. The 4 hour will be even more delayed because it needs the 4 hour indicator to provide the indicator.
The indicator places two price marks for the expected candle close, based on the candle range and the chart type.Droneox Equity Guardian
Expert Advisor that will close all orders and disable another Expert Advisor / AutoTrading at desired level.
1 Click "Close All" button to close all open positions at current attached chart.3ColorMACD
Standard MACD diagram with bullish and bearish bars colored differently.