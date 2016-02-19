Real author:

Forest Kirschbaum

Multiple Timeframe Moving Average. It is set to look at H4 and H1 time frames. This code is for anyone who wants to use a different timeframe than on the current window.

Recommendations:

Do not use this for trading, except on demo accounts.

Use this to find the value of an indicator on a time frame other than on the present window.

For testing purposes, set to H1 timeframe.

Note, the present timeframe is excluded, meaning that in trend reversals, there should be losses. The 4 hour will be even more delayed because it needs the 4 hour indicator to provide the indicator.