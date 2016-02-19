CodeBaseSections
Simple Multiple Timeframe Moving Average - expert for MetaTrader 4

Foranpower
Views:
18972
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
Real author:

Forest Kirschbaum

Multiple Timeframe Moving Average. It is set to look at H4 and H1 time frames. This code is for anyone who wants to use a different timeframe than on the current window.

Recommendations:

  • Do not use this for trading, except on demo accounts.
  • Use this to find the value of an indicator on a time frame other than on the present window.
  • For testing purposes, set to H1 timeframe.

Note, the present timeframe is excluded, meaning that in trend reversals, there should be losses. The 4 hour will be even more delayed because it needs the 4 hour indicator to provide the indicator.

Simple Multiple Time Frame Moving Average

