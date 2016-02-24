Watch how to download trading robots for free
3ColorMACD - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Standard MACD diagram with bullish and bearish bars colored differently.
Inputs:
extern int FastEMA=12; extern int SlowEMA=26; extern int SignalSMA=9; extern int CountBars=300; extern int Line=3; extern double Zero_level=0.0;
3ColorMACD
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7127
