Indicators

3ColorMACD - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Views:
26757
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
3colormacd.mq4 (4.33 KB)
Standard MACD diagram with bullish and bearish bars colored differently.

Inputs:

extern int FastEMA=12;
extern int SlowEMA=26;
extern int SignalSMA=9;
extern int CountBars=300;
extern int Line=3;
extern double  Zero_level=0.0;

3ColorMACD

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7127

