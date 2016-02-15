Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Example of RSI Automated - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 17375
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Mohammad Soubra
This is my 1st published code, it is very simple code example:
- RSI 14 (price close) — open buy when it is < 25
- RSI 14 (price close) — close buy when it is > 50
- RSI 14 (price close) — open sell when it is > 75
- RSI 14 (price close) — close sell when it is < 50
Includes trailing stop, fixed TP & fixed SL.
FloatingSpread
The indicator for the floating spread. Displays the change in spread of multiple currency pairs.ChannelsFIBO_MTF
The multitimeframe version of the ChannelsFIBO indicator.
1 Click Button To Close All Open Positions
1 Click "Close All" button to close all your positions (regardless of the pair) will be closed at once.Not Only Spread
Spread, its moving average (EMA), its maximum and minimum, and ticks per second (market speed) in the Comment. The version 1.01 is made with the normal average, instead of the moving average.