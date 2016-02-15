CodeBaseSections
Example of RSI Automated - expert for MetaTrader 4

Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Published:
Updated:
Real author:

Mohammad Soubra

This is my 1st published code, it is very simple code example:

  • RSI 14 (price close) — open buy when it is < 25
  • RSI 14 (price close) — close buy when it is > 50
  • RSI 14 (price close) — open sell when it is > 75
  • RSI 14 (price close) — close sell when it is < 50

Includes trailing stop, fixed TP & fixed SL.

