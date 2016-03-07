The extended version of the ChannelsFIBO indicator which implements the selection of the reference distance (the distance considered 100% of the channel width at each individual bar):

By the maximum shift of the price from the moving average. By the average shift of the price from the moving average. By the median shift of the price from the moving average. By the standard deviation (SD) of the price from the moving average.





For example, when selecting reference distance "By SD", the channel will look the following way: