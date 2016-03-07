Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ChannelsFIBO_v2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 18280
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The extended version of the ChannelsFIBO indicator which implements the selection of the reference distance (the distance considered 100% of the channel width at each individual bar):
- By the maximum shift of the price from the moving average.
- By the average shift of the price from the moving average.
- By the median shift of the price from the moving average.
- By the standard deviation (SD) of the price from the moving average.
For example, when selecting reference distance "By SD", the channel will look the following way:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14749
Hodrick-Prescott Channel
The indicator draws a price channel using the Hodrick-Prescott Filter.Future_Indicator
The indicator based on the moving averages shifted to the left relative to the chart.
RSI_TS
The RSI indicator implemented as a histogram with a designation of the overbought and oversold levels.RSI_MA_Trade_Sist
The indicator points to the potential entry points.