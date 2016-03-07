CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Future_Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Future_Capital
Published:
Updated:
The indicator based on the moving averages shifted to the left relative to the chart. It generates clear, sometimes delayed buy and sell signals. Use the MaPeriod parameter to adjust the clarity of the signals.

Tip:

  • Trading on an hourly chart is advised.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14736

Tick Chart Tick Chart

The presented indicator plots a fully-functional tick chart similar to the standard price charts, with the ability of the analysis using all the MetaTrader features.

Assistant for checking strategies on history data Assistant for checking strategies on history data

The indicator was developed to help analyze the interesting strategies, and also to practice and gain experience in analyzing the signals on history data in the selected strategy.

Hodrick-Prescott Channel Hodrick-Prescott Channel

The indicator draws a price channel using the Hodrick-Prescott Filter.

ChannelsFIBO_v2 ChannelsFIBO_v2

The Fibonacci channel with the ability to select the type of the reference distance.