BSpread - indicator for MetaTrader 4
This indicator helps you display spread on a chart. You can set font, color and font size for it, also you can select position on chart according to following values in indicator properties:
- 1 — top-right,
- 2 — bottom-left,
- 3 — bottom-right,
- 4 — top-left.
Settings:
