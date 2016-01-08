It synthesizes any symbol if you have the source symbols and then makes a real time virtual chart. Same concept with Triangle Hedge (SymbolSynthesizer.mq5 https://www.mql5.com/en/code/909) but for chart display in MetaTrader 4.

Draw your preferred pivot formulas: Standard, Fibonacci, Camarilla, Woody’s and DeMark with 4 Support and Resistance lines.