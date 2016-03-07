CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

SuperTake - expert for MetaTrader 4

Evgeny Belyaev | English Русский 日本語
Views:
20220
Rating:
(36)
Published:
Updated:
SuperTake.mq4 (6.52 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The EA operation logic: open a Buy order with Take Profit and Stop Loss, if the order closes by Stop Loss, then the Take Profit of the next order will be equal to the Take Profit of the previous order, multiplied by the coefficient.

When Buy closes by Stop Loss or Take Profit, then a Sell order with Take Profit and Stop Loss is opened, if the order closes by Stop Loss, then the Take Profit of the next order will be equal to the Take Profit of the previous order, multiplied by the coefficient.

SuperTake

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13121

Four_Screens Four_Screens

The Expert Advisor based on the Heiken Ashi indicator.

CM Orders Info CM Orders Info

The indicator shows the identification (magic) number and the profit of the order.

RSI_Expert_v2.0 RSI_Expert_v2.0

The Expert Advisor based on the RSI indicator. МА and martingale are added in the new version.

Zonal Trading Zonal Trading

The Expert Advisor which uses AO and AC. Buying and selling is performed when the colors of the indicators match.