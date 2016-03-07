Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
RSI_Expert_v2.0 - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 23618
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The basic trading principle of the Expert Advisor has remained the same as in the previous version: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/13809 .
Added:
- the ability of more detailed customization of the indicators,
- martingale,
- calculation of the lot size depending on the balance,
- 2 Moving Average indicators (Fast and Slow).
Description of trading using the two Moving Averages. The EA has 3 trading modes using them:
- disabled — the EA does not use Moving Averages for trading;
- direct — if the Fast MA is above the Slow MA, then opening Buy orders is allowed, if the Fast MA is below the Slow MA, then opening Sell orders is allowed;
- reverse — if the Fast MA is above the Slow MA, then opening Sell orders is allowed, if the Fast MA is below the Slow MA, then opening Buy orders is allowed;
Martingale:
- If, when there is a signal to open a trade, the previous trade in the same direction is at a loss, then its lot is doubled, in other words, if there is a signal to buy and the previous buy trade is at a loss, then the new trade will have its lot size doubled from the previous one.
- to enable this mode it is necessary to switch the Lot type to the MARTIN mode, the initial lot value is specified in the Lot
parameter.
Lot size as a percentage of the balance:
the name speaks for itself — the lot size will vary depending on changes in the value of your balance;
to enable this mode it is necessary to switch the Lot type to the Percent of balance mode, the required value is specified in the Lot size as a percentage of balance parameter, during that the Lot parameter value is not considered, if the lot size is calculated as lower than the minimum allowed, then the trade is not opened.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14476
The SuperTake implements the strategy of Martingale by Take Profit.Four_Screens
The Expert Advisor based on the Heiken Ashi indicator.
The Expert Advisor which uses AO and AC. Buying and selling is performed when the colors of the indicators match.Assistant for checking strategies on history data
The indicator was developed to help analyze the interesting strategies, and also to practice and gain experience in analyzing the signals on history data in the selected strategy.