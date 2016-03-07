The basic trading principle of the Expert Advisor has remained the same as in the previous version: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/13809 .

Added:

the ability of more detailed customization of the indicators,

martingale,

calculation of the lot size depending on the balance,

2 Moving Average indicators (Fast and Slow).

Description of trading using the two Moving Averages. The EA has 3 trading modes using them:

— if the Fast MA is above the Slow MA, then opening Buy orders is allowed, if the Fast MA is below the Slow MA, then opening Sell orders is allowed; reverse — if the Fast MA is above the Slow MA, then opening Sell orders is allowed, if the Fast MA is below the Slow MA, then opening Buy orders is allowed;

Martingale:

If, when there is a signal to open a trade, the previous trade in the same direction is at a loss, then its lot is doubled, in other words, if there is a signal to buy and the previous buy trade is at a loss, then the new trade will have its lot size doubled from the previous one.

to enable this mode it is necessary to switch the Lot type to the MARTIN mode, the initial lot value is specified in the Lot

parameter.

Lot size as a percentage of the balance: