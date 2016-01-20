CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

LeManTrend_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3678
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
lemantrend.mq5 (6.87 KB) view
lemantrend_htf.mq5 (9.86 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The LeManTrend with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires LeManTrend.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The LeManTrend_HTF indicator

Figure 1. The LeManTrend_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14357

ColorJFatlAcceleration_HTF ColorJFatlAcceleration_HTF

The ColorJFatlAcceleration with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

JCCX_HTF JCCX_HTF

The JCCX with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_LeManTrend Exp_LeManTrend

The Exp_LeManTrend EA is based on the signals generated by the LeManTrend oscillator.

MACDCandle MACDCandle

The MACD indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.