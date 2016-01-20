Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
JCCX_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3529
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The JCCX with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires JCCX.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The JCCX_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14355
JJRSX_HTF
The JJRSX with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.HistVolatility_HTF
The HistVolatility indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
ColorJFatlAcceleration_HTF
The ColorJFatlAcceleration with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.LeManTrend_HTF
The LeManTrend with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.