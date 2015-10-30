Watch how to download trading robots for free
Candle SnR - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Real author:
dXerof
The indicator S&R based on Daily, Weekly, Monthly candles.
Based on Daily Candle:
Based on Weekly Candle:
Based on Monthly Candle:
Recommendations:
- You can use all pairs.
- Chart H1, based on Daily candle.
- Chart H4, based on Weekly candle.
- Chart D1, based on Monthly candle.
