Candle SnR - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Published:
Updated:
Real author:

dXerof

The indicator S&R based on Daily, Weekly, Monthly candles.

Based on Daily Candle:

daily SnR

Based on Weekly Candle:

weekly snr

Based on Monthly Candle:


monthly snr

Recommendations:

  • You can use all pairs.
  • Chart H1, based on Daily candle.
  • Chart H4, based on Weekly candle.
  • Chart D1, based on Monthly candle.
