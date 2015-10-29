Real author:

João Nunes @ neskk.com - 2015

Traditional MACD indicator with a Momentum indicator and alarms. Allows customization of most of the parameters without having to dive into code.

This is my MACD indicator, it has well structured code so even beginners can understand it and perhaps modify it. I've grabbed the Momentum idea from another indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11511.

I wanted a traditional MACD indicator where:

MACD line = FastEMA - SlowEMA

Signal = 9-day EMA of MACD

Histogram = MACD - Signal

The Momentum line is calculated by comparing two MACD values with 10 bars in between. Then Momentum is passed into a Moving Average to make it smoother.

Since MACD 0-crossovers and Momentum reversals can be important signals for traders, I've incorporated two alarms, one for each of the signals mentioned.

Note: These 'alarms' actually are being printed on Experts tab, if you want alerts, just uncomment the respective lines in the code (instead of Print() function use Alert()).

I wanted to make this indicator user friendly and customizable, so I've included a lot of parameters: