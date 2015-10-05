Watch how to download trading robots for free
Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Instant Execution New - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 21510
- You can manually click the Close Profit button to close all orders that have a profit.
- Order will auto close by take profit parameter or trailing process.
Features:
- Button Close All Orders by magic.
- Button Buy or Sell orders.
- Button Close All Profit orders by magic.
- Trailing Process by parameter.
- Trailing Start & Size. (Ex: Start 5 & Size 5 = When order have profit by 5 pip then SL will set with profit 1 pip)
- Hidden TP/SL.
"Try hard to be a confident trader"
