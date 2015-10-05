Join our fan page
Squeeze RA V1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
My version of Squeeze Indicator for MetaTrader 4. This indicator is based on a strategy mentioned in John Carter's book, Mastering the Trade. It is also a fully improvised version of Squeeze_Break indicator by Des O'Regan.
The main improvements include plotting squeeze values (some BB/KC calculation changes) on the zero-line and then to smoothen the momentum values as rising/falling positive/negative histograms to match the ones sold on commercial websites. This is easy on the eye. Uses some of the Linear Regression code from Victor Nicolaev aka Vinin's V_LRMA.mq4 for smoothening the histograms.
This version DOES NOT have any alerts functionality and also does not have inputs to change. The reason is — this is V1 and generally nobody changes the BB and KC values.
On a D1 timeframe below:
