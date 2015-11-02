CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

KGHP_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3378
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
kghp.mq5 (46.3 KB) view
kghp_htf.mq5 (8 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The KGHP indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires KGHP.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The KGHP_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The KGHP_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13923

KC_HTF KC_HTF

The KC indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Bulls and Bears Bulls and Bears

The script displays the number of bullish and bearish candlesticks.

iBBFill_HTF iBBFill_HTF

The iBBFill indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Kolier_SuperTrend_HTF Kolier_SuperTrend_HTF

The Kolier_SuperTrend with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.