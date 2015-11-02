Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Kolier_SuperTrend_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4957
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Kolier_SuperTrend with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires Kolier_SuperTrend.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The Kolier_SuperTrend_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13925
The iBBFill indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.KGHP_HTF
The KGHP indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
The Triple Exponential Moving Average (TEMA) technical indicator with advanced features of setting input parameters.XDerivative_StDev
The extra smoothed Derivative indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.