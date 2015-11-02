CodeBaseSections
Bulls and Bears - script for MetaTrader 5

Viktor Mossekhin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
8366
(26)
bulls_bears.mq5 (1.49 KB) view
The script displays the number of bullish and bearish candlesticks, candlesticks with body less than spread size are not taken into account.

Bulls and Bears

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13920

