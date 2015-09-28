Watch how to download trading robots for free
Basic Trailing Stop - expert for MetaTrader 4
Real author:
Inovance - https://www.inovancetech.com/
Add a trailing stop to your entry signals. Simply put in your entry conditions so that the LongRule() function returns "1" when long conditions are met and the ShortRule() function returns "-1" when the short conditions are met. You can set the trailing stop distance, in pips, as an external input.
Trailing stop will adjust at each tick.
Recommendations:
- Will work on 4 and 5 digit brokers.
- Always test on demo account first.
- Does not include exit logic besides Trailing Stop.
- Example strategy shown in template.
