ATR 3 LWMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

atr_3lwma.mq4 (7.43 KB)
This indicator shows 3 periods ATR LWMA. I made this indicator for identifying declining volatility.

Updates (05/09/2015):

  • v 1.01 — minor bug fixes.

Display:

  • Red line — shows the Signal Period ATR LWMA;
  • Aqua line — shows the Fast Period ATR LWMA;
  • Blue line — shows the Slow Period ATR LWMA.

ATR_3_LWMA

Settings:

ATR 3 LWMA settings

