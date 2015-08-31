Watch how to download trading robots for free
ATR 3 LWMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Published:
Updated:
This indicator shows 3 periods ATR LWMA. I made this indicator for identifying declining volatility.
Updates (05/09/2015):
- v 1.01 — minor bug fixes.
Display:
- Red line — shows the Signal Period ATR LWMA;
- Aqua line — shows the Fast Period ATR LWMA;
- Blue line — shows the Slow Period ATR LWMA.
Settings:
