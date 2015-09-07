CodeBaseSections
Change Timeframe and Zoom Directly in the Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 4

takycard | English Русский Deutsch 日本語
Views:
28719
Rating:
(32)
Published:
Updated:
Simple buttons to change the timeframe directly in the chart. You can change the zoom too.

Changing the timeframe of the wrong chart is now over!

