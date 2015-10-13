CodeBaseSections
Exp_i_Trend - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The Exp_i_Trend Expert Advisor is based on the signals generated by the i_Trend oscillator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color of the indicator.

This Expert Advisor requires CronexCCI.ex5 compiled indicator file in order to run. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Trade examples on the chart

Testing results for 2014 on GBPJPY H4:

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13777

i_Trend_HTF i_Trend_HTF

The i_Trend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

i-VaR95_HTF i-VaR95_HTF

The i-VaR95 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

iAnchMom_HTF iAnchMom_HTF

The iAnchMom indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_Ichimoku_Osc Exp_Ichimoku_Osc

The Exp_Ichimoku_Osc Expert Advisor is based on the reversal of the Ichimoku_Osc signal line.