i-SpectrAnalysis_Force - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:

klot

This indicator is an example of smoothing the Force Index indicator timeseries by filtering high-order harmonics.

You can use this approach for smoothing the output of any indicator. The major advantage of this method is that it has practically zero latency.

Indicator input parameters:

input uint   ForcePeriod=13;
input  ENUM_MA_METHOD   MAType=MODE_EMA;
input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME VolumeType=VOLUME_TICK; // Volume
input uint N = 7;   // Series length
input uint SS = 20; // Smoothing coefficient
input int Shift=0;  // Horizontal indicator shift in bars

where:

  • N — sets the series length (power of two);
  • SS — smoothing coefficient in the resulting spectrum zeroes out frequencies exceeding the set value. SS cannot be greater than 2^N. If SS = 2^N, the Force Index series is repeated.

This indicator requires the following library: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7000.

Fig.1. The i-SpectrAnalysis_Force indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13751

