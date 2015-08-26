Watch how to download trading robots for free
Histogram Blanket - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published:
- Updated:
On a candlestick chart, you see more open and close market than all effort of the market in the period. This new representation helps to see charts in a new different way.
Parameters:
extern color ColorBull=clrGreen; //The color for Bull line and histogram extern color ColorBear=clrRed; //The color for Bear line and histogram
