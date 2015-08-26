CodeBaseSections
Histogram Blanket - indicator for MetaTrader 4

On a candlestick chart, you see more open and close market than all effort of the market in the period. This new representation helps to see charts in a new different way.

Parameters:

extern color   ColorBull=clrGreen;              //The color for Bull line and histogram
extern color   ColorBear=clrRed;   		//The color for Bear line and histogram

COrdersManager class COrdersManager class

Simple way to control your orders.

MySQL library for MQL4 with proper memory management MySQL library for MQL4 with proper memory management

Library provides functions for management of MetaTrader 4 to MySQL database connections. Fixed memory allocation and release problems of the original library.

ATR 3 LWMA ATR 3 LWMA

This indicator shows 3 periods ATR LWMA.

Fuzzy - library for developing fuzzy models Fuzzy - library for developing fuzzy models

FuzzyNet library for developing fuzzy models was written in C#. While converting to MQL4, 8 membership functions and 4 defuzzification methods for Mamdani-type systems were added to the library.