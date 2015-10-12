CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Flat-Trend_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5407
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
flat-trend.mq5 (9.2 KB) view
flat-trend_htf.mq5 (8.78 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Flat-Trend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

This indicator requires Flat-Trend.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The Flat-Trend_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The Flat-Trend_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13658

CRect and CCanvas replacement (Standard Library - several bugs fixed) CRect and CCanvas replacement (Standard Library - several bugs fixed)

Bug fixed versions of CRect and CCanvas which are part of the standard library.

Fuzzy - library for developing fuzzy models Fuzzy - library for developing fuzzy models

FuzzyNet library for developing fuzzy models was written in C#. While converting to MQL5, 8 membership functions and 4 defuzzification methods for Mamdani-type systems were added to the library.

Flat_HTF Flat_HTF

The Flat indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ForecastOscilator_HTF ForecastOscilator_HTF

The ForecastOscilator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.