CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

FractalAMA_MBK_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4936
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The FractalAMA_MBK indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires FractalAMA_MBK.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The FractalAMA_MBK_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The FractalAMA_MBK_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13637

Exp_ForecastOscilator Exp_ForecastOscilator

The Exp_ForecastOscilator Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by the ForecastOscilator semaphore signal indicator.

Exp_Force_DiverSign Exp_Force_DiverSign

The Exp_Force_DiverSign Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by the Force_DiverSign semaphore signal indicator.

Exp_FractalAMA_MBK Exp_FractalAMA_MBK

The Exp_FractalAMA_MBK Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by two moving averages of the FractalAMA_MBK indicator.

FractalChannel_HTF FractalChannel_HTF

The FractalChannel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.