FractalChannel_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The FractalChannel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires FractalChannel.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The FractalChannel_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13645

Exp_FractalAMA_MBK Exp_FractalAMA_MBK

The Exp_FractalAMA_MBK Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by two moving averages of the FractalAMA_MBK indicator.

FractalAMA_MBK_HTF FractalAMA_MBK_HTF

The FractalAMA_MBK indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

DonchianChannels_HTF DonchianChannels_HTF

The DonchianChannels indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

CWndContainer Replacement CWndContainer Replacement

This file replaces the WndContainer.mqh original file. It prevents the chart from being affected when you click and hold the mouse inside a container area.