Exp_Force_DiverSign - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Exp_Force_DiverSign Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by the Force_DiverSign semaphore signal indicator.
A signal to trade is formed when a bar is closing if new colored indicator spot has appeared.
This Expert Advisor requires Force_DiverSign.ex5 compiled indicator file in order to run. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig.1. Trade examples on the chart
Testing results for 2014 at USDJPY H1:
Fig.2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13635
