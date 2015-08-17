Join our fan page
Exp_ForecastOscilator - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Exp_ForecastOscilator Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by the ForecastOscilator semaphore signal indicator.
A signal to trade is formed when a bar is closing if new colored indicator arrow has appeared.
This Expert Advisor requires ForecastOscilator.ex5 compiled indicator file in order to run. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig.1. Trade examples on the chart
Testing results for 2014 on GBPJPY H12:
Fig.2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13636
