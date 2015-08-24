Join our fan page
Flag and Pennant patterns - indicator for MetaTrader 4
This indicator shows Flag and Pennant patterns.
This pattern is seen as the market potentially just taking a “breather” after a big move before continuing its primary trend.
Trend detection uses linear regression, “breather” detection uses channel.
Display:
- Blue lines — Flag;
- Green lines — Pennant.
Settings:
