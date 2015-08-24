CodeBaseSections
Flag and Pennant patterns - indicator for MetaTrader 4

This indicator shows Flag and Pennant patterns.

This pattern is seen as the market potentially just taking a “breather” after a big move before continuing its primary trend.

Trend detection uses linear regression, “breather” detection uses channel.

Display:

  • Blue lines — Flag;
  • Green lines — Pennant.

Settings:

