Auto MM - script for MetaTrader 4
23042
This script will help you calculate your lot to open position. You just need to enter Risk and StopLoss.
Input parameters:
- OPBUY=False — set true for entry position
- OPSELL=False — set true for entry position
- Risk=10 — in percent, your maximum loss when hit Stop Loss
- SL=20 — it means 20 pips (4 digits) and 200 point (5 digits)
- Jumlah_OP=2 — total orders, you can make multiple open positions
- TakeProfit=20 — it means 20 pips (4 digits) and 200 point (5 digits)
- CloseALL=False — true when you want to close all orders
- MagicNumber=333 — orders identification number
Update:
- AutMM V1.mq4 (March 10, 2016)
- decimal correction
- comment info
