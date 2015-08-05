CodeBaseSections
ExpMartin - expert for MetaTrader 4

Dmitriy Epshteyn | English Русский Deutsch 日本語
The ExpMartin EA trades on the principle of the Martingale: if the order is closed by Stop Loss, the next order will be the opposite type with a lot size increased by a certain rate.

Settings:

  • Lots = 0.1 — starting lot.
  • Factor = 2.0 — lot factor for the next order if the previous is closed by Stop Loss.
  • Limit = 5 — limiting the number of multiplications of the lot.

Stop Loss and Take Profit are virtual.

  • StopLoss = 100 — Stop Loss level.
  • TakeProfit = 100 — Take Profit level.
  • StartType = 0 — type of the starting order, which the EA will use to start trading, 0-BUY, 1-SELL.
  • Magic = 1000 — individual number of the Expert Advisor.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13532

