The ExpMartin EA trades on the principle of the Martingale: if the order is closed by Stop Loss, the next order will be the opposite type with a lot size increased by a certain rate.



Settings:

Lots = 0.1 — starting lot.

Factor = 2.0 — lot factor for the next order if the previous is closed by Stop Loss.

Limit = 5 — limiting the number of multiplications of the lot.

Stop Loss and Take Profit are virtual.

StopLoss = 100 — Stop Loss level.

TakeProfit = 100 — Take Profit level.

StartType = 0 — type of the starting order, which the EA will use to start trading, 0-BUY, 1-SELL.

Magic = 1000 — individual number of the Expert Advisor.



