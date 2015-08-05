Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ExpMartin - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 23228
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The ExpMartin EA trades on the principle of the Martingale: if the order is closed by Stop Loss, the next order will be the opposite type with a lot size increased by a certain rate.
Settings:
- Lots = 0.1 — starting lot.
- Factor = 2.0 — lot factor for the next order if the previous is closed by Stop Loss.
- Limit = 5 — limiting the number of multiplications of the lot.
Stop Loss and Take Profit are virtual.
- StopLoss = 100 — Stop Loss level.
- TakeProfit = 100 — Take Profit level.
- StartType = 0 — type of the starting order, which the EA will use to start trading, 0-BUY, 1-SELL.
- Magic = 1000 — individual number of the Expert Advisor.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13532
Change Timeframes with Hotkeys
This simple indicator will change the timeframes of the current chart with keypress.PriceHistogram Channel
This indicator shows channels using the price histogram.
Auto MM
This script will help you calculate your lot to open position.Personal Assistant
Personal assistant is there to provide you with crucial information for making investment decisions and to execute your orders.