Indicators

PriceHistogram Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 4

This indicator shows channels using the price histogram.

Display:

  • red line — top of the histogram;
  • dot area — where 60% trades take place;
  • dash line area — where 90% trades take place;
  • blue lines — other peaks (1-3 line).

price histgram channel

With Price histogram:

with price histogram

Settings:

PriceHistogram Channel settings

