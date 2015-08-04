Watch how to download trading robots for free
PriceHistogram Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 4
This indicator shows channels using the price histogram.
Display:
- red line — top of the histogram;
- dot area — where 60% trades take place;
- dash line area — where 90% trades take place;
- blue lines — other peaks (1-3 line).
With Price histogram:
Settings:
