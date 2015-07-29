This indicator shows four price histograms when a click event is fired.

Personally, I made it for the check at the time of development, but it was shared.

Updates (30/07/2015):

v 1.01

Eliminated bugs due to the InpCalcTime does not work.

Changed the BinRangeScale from 6 to 4.

v 1.02

A large bug was found. Please use here.

before: calc_histgram(lt_vh,lt_vhZO,m30high,m30low,m30vol,offset,limit,InpBinRange* 8 ,lt_period); calc_histgram(mt_vh,mt_vhZO,m30high,m30low,m30vol,offset,limit,InpBinRange* 8 ,mt_period); after: calc_histgram(lt_vh,lt_vhZO,m30high,m30low,m30vol,offset,limit,InpBinRange*BinRangeScale,lt_period); calc_histgram(mt_vh,mt_vhZO,m30high,m30low,m30vol,offset,limit,InpBinRange*BinRangeScale,mt_period); ...it is my stupid error.



Display:

Red — 1-day histogram (use M5 timeframe).

Gold — short term histogram (use M5 timeframe).

Pink — medium term histogram (use M30 timeframe).

Blue — long term histogram (use M30 timeframe).

This is new version (v1.02)

This is old version (v1.00)

Settings: