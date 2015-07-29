Watch how to download trading robots for free
PriceHistogram OnClick Event - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 21969
-
This indicator shows four price histograms when a click event is fired.
Personally, I made it for the check at the time of development, but it was shared.
Updates (30/07/2015):
v 1.01
- Eliminated bugs due to the InpCalcTime does not work.
- Changed the BinRangeScale from 6 to 4.
v 1.02
- A large bug was found. Please use here.
before: calc_histgram(lt_vh,lt_vhZO,m30high,m30low,m30vol,offset,limit,InpBinRange*8,lt_period); calc_histgram(mt_vh,mt_vhZO,m30high,m30low,m30vol,offset,limit,InpBinRange*8,mt_period); after: calc_histgram(lt_vh,lt_vhZO,m30high,m30low,m30vol,offset,limit,InpBinRange*BinRangeScale,lt_period); calc_histgram(mt_vh,mt_vhZO,m30high,m30low,m30vol,offset,limit,InpBinRange*BinRangeScale,mt_period); ...it is my stupid error.
Display:
- Red — 1-day histogram (use M5 timeframe).
- Gold — short term histogram (use M5 timeframe).
- Pink — medium term histogram (use M30 timeframe).
- Blue — long term histogram (use M30 timeframe).
This is new version (v1.02)
This is old version (v1.00)
Settings:
