News Hour Trade - expert for MetaTrader 4
Expert Advisor I have developed for News Time Trading.
The EA is not fully automatic, you must set the time before 1 minute of news release time and lot, s/l, t/p accordingly.
Remember — time settings must be your broker's MetaTrader 4 server time.
Set and leave it. Get the Results.
I can not guarantee the EA makes reliable profit, but if you setup the settings when you have heard the better news, it's working good.
Updated version 2: Added Magic Number.
Updated version 3: Added option to change Expiry time for pending order (Remember expiry time in minutes).
Input parameters:
StartHour = 1; // Starting Hours StartMinute = 1; // Starting Minute News Released time (-1 minute) DelaySeconds = 5; // Default 5 seconds Lots = 0.1; // Lots Size StopLoss = 20; // StopLoss TakeProfit = 50; // Take Profit PriceGap = 10; // Price Offset TrailStop=false; // Enable/Disable Trailing TrailingStop = 20; // Trailing Stop Value in Pips TrailingGap = 10; // Trailing Gap in Pips BuyTrade=true; // True=Enable Buy Trade; False=Disable Buy Trade SellTrade=true; // True=Enable Sell Trade; False=Disable Sell Trade
