Expert Advisor I have developed for News Time Trading.

The EA is not fully automatic, you must set the time before 1 minute of news release time and lot, s/l, t/p accordingly.

Remember — time settings must be your broker's MetaTrader 4 server time.

Set and leave it. Get the Results.

I can not guarantee the EA makes reliable profit, but if you setup the settings when you have heard the better news, it's working good.

Updated version 2: Added Magic Number.

Updated version 3: Added option to change Expiry time for pending order (Remember expiry time in minutes).







Input parameters:

StartHour = 1 ; StartMinute = 1 ; DelaySeconds = 5 ; Lots = 0.1 ; StopLoss = 20 ; TakeProfit = 50 ; PriceGap = 10 ; TrailStop= false ; TrailingStop = 20 ; TrailingGap = 10 ; BuyTrade= true ; SellTrade= true ;





