Exp_CronexCCI - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3324
(17)
The Exp_CronexCCI EA is based on signals generated by the CronexCCI oscillator.

The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is a change in the indicator cloud color.

This Expert Advisor requires CronexCCI.ex5 compiled indicator file in order to run. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Trade examples on the chart

Testing results for 2014 on GBPJPY H4:

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13535

